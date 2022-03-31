Macy’s sales price revealed: $32M

BOULDER — The former Macy’s building in the Twenty Ninth Street shopping center sold last week for $32 million, Boulder County property records show.

Boulder 29 LLC, a joint venture between Denver-based developer Corum Real Estate Group and New York City-based Fair Street Partners, acquired the vacant building from Macy’s Real Estate Holdings LLC.

The Boulder City Council approved plans to redevelop the department store into a three-story, 154,000-square-foot office building with 9,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Construction is set to start in May, with delivery expected by the fourth quarter of 2023.

“The adaptive reuse of this building will be an excellent example of how recycling and repurposing outdated structures can energize irreplaceable real estate,” said Eric Komppa, president of Corum Real Estate Group, in a prepared statement. “In addition to reutilizing the building’s shell, the project will capitalize on the structure’s high ceilings, large floorplates, and Flatiron vistas to create an environmentally efficient and distinctive office environment that is ideally suited for the wide variety of tenants in and drawn to the Boulder market.”

Since 2016, Macy’s has announced the closure of hundreds of stores, but the company’s other Colorado locations have thus far been spared. Locally, Macy’s operates in Broomfield, Fort Collins and Loveland.

Last year, the Fort Collins location at Foothills Mall was purchased by a private equity company with ties to the development firm that’s been tapped to lead redevelopment at the mall.

There have been plans in place to redevelop the Boulder Macy’s for several years.

In early 2021, the Boulder City Council decided in an 8-1 vote to approve a site plan that proposes to transform the shuttered department store into a mixed-use office and retail space.

Despite the approval, the Macy’s project remained controversial due to nagging concerns that the addition of office space will exacerbate Boulder’s jobs-housing imbalance.

That imbalance is a reference to Boulder’s ongoing challenge of providing affordable housing options for the city’s workforce while continuing to add high-wage professional jobs that push up the cost of housing.

Boulder’s concern over the jobs-housing imbalance is so acute that the council in early 2019 adopted a development moratorium across a swath of the city that includes the Macy’s site. That moratorium, inspired by Macy’s proposal, was meant, in part, to assure existing residential and retail spaces wouldn’t be gobbled up by developers and turned into office buildings. Macy’s plans were initiated prior to the moratorium, which was rolled back in October 2019.

In an effort to address these concerns, Macy’s has pledged to contribute $3 million to Boulder’s affordable housing program.