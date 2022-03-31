Career trainer Bitwise Industries opening Greeley operation

GREELEY — Bitwise Industries Inc., which provides technology career training for people in communities often left out of the industry, is opening a new center in Greeley.

The move is part of a five-city expansion Bitwise is undertaking after receiving $100 million in new venture capital, the company said in a news release.

In the region, Cheyenne is also getting a Bitwise operation.

Bitwise has dual revenue streams, offering both training and enterprise technology solutions to clients by hirees who come out of its training programs.

“As we expand across the country we look forward to supercharging our efforts with the cities we currently serve and getting started in new communities,” Bitwise CEO Irma Olguin Jr. said in a prepared statement. “Bitwise is a vehicle that has transformed lives, and cities. We look forward to helping more people left out of the digital economy to find financial independence and stability through increased employment opportunities, while bringing government digital infrastructure into the modern era with world-class software developed by the overlooked people we train and hire.”

The company has yet to lease a permanent location in Greeley.