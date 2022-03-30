SomaLogic sees record sales in 2021 but nearly doubles losses

BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGC), a Boulder-based biotechnology company that went public last year in a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, grew sales in 2021 by nearly 50% year over year, but also nearly doubled its losses.
The company posted revenues of $81.6 million, up 46.1% over 2020. That’s a company record and well ahead of guidance provided in previous quarters.
Net loss was $87.5 million, or a loss of 64 cents per share, as compared to a net loss of $53 million, or 81 cents per share in the prior year.
For the fourth quarter, Somalogic posted a net loss of 13 cents per share on sales of $23 million.
Earnings missed Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents per share.
SomaLogic, which develops platforms to read thousands of proteins in a patient’s blood or urine sample that may signal illnesses or future health conditions and suggest potential treatments via machine learning, set its 2022 revenue guidance at a range of $105 million to $110 million.
