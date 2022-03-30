ColdQuanta hires chief people officer, general counsel

BOULDER — ColdQuanta Inc., a Boulder-based quantum-technology company, has hired Prateek Lal as its general counsel and Kathy Crawford as chief people officer.

“ColdQuanta’s team is the heart of our company, and we’re fortunate to add Kathy and Prateek to our deep bench of executives,” ColdQuanta CEO Scott Faris said in a prepared statement. “The caliber of their experience combined with their passion for technology will help us build a strong, sustainable structure for growth.”

Crawford most recently held the same position with LightDeck Diagnostics Inc. and Lal was an attorney with aerospace company Momentus Inc.