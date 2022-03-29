Great Outdoors RV to hold Colorado’s largest egg drop

GREELEY — The Great Outdoors RV will host an Easter egg hunt on April 9 in Greeley that the dealership claims will include more than 60,000 eggs dropped by helicopter, a Colorado record.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

“We love serving families at TGORV and Easter presents a great opportunity to connect with local families that have helped shape and build who we are,” says Matt Brown, General Manager of TGORV. “The last few years have been challenging for so many and we are excited to see kids getting to be kids on this day. My team has been hard at work on planning a truly memorable event that the kids of our community will talk about for many years to come. We are grateful for the support of every sponsor and wish everyone a blessed Easter.”

The event will be open to 3,000 children but is already sold out, according to a company news release.

“Selling out within a week floored us,” Great Outdoors marketing director Tara Brossman said in the release. “We’re so excited to be able to create something so many families can enjoy together, and we’re so thankful for the incredible people that have been such an instrumental part in helping us not only bring an idea that started before we ever moved to our new location to life, but to double the number of eggs we originally thought we were going to be able to have. The Easter Bunny is certainly coming to Greeley this year.”