Ford Longmont dealer wins lifetime achievement award

LONGMONT — Michael Maroone, owner of Mike Maroone Ford Longmont and a chain of other auto dealerships around the country, has won the 2022 David F. Mungenast Lifetime Achievement Award from the American International Automobile Dealers Association.

“I am deeply humbled to have been honored by AIADA with the David F. Mungenast Lifetime Achievement Award,” Maroone said in a prepared statement. “This recognition also serves as a tribute to the thousands of valued teammates that I have been privileged to work with and my father, Al Maroone, who was our founder and mentor.”

In addition to the Longmont dealership, Maroone owns a trio of dealerships in Colorado Springs.