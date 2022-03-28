Vail enters European ski market, buys stake in Swiss resort

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has inked a deal to acquire a 55% stake in Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG, a ski resort in central Switzerland, from Andermatt Swiss Alps AG for roughly $160 million.

“Entering the European ski market has been a long-term strategic priority for Vail Resorts. We are excited to be partnering with ASA and investing our capital and resources to support the ongoing development of Andermatt-Sedrun into one of the premier alpine destination resorts in Europe, with integrated operations in lifts, food and ski school,” Vail CEO Kirsten Lynch said in a prepared statement.

The acquisition is expected to close prior to the 2022-2023 ski season.