Veterans Community Project seeks incentives for tiny-homes in Longmont

LONGMONT — Kansas City, Missouri-based nonprofit Veterans Community Project has proposed building a new 26-unit, tiny home community in Longmont and is asking city officials to increase certain fee waivers in order fill a funding gap that could derail the project.
The tiny homes will be between 240 and 340 square feet and are intended to serve as transitional
rental housing for individuals and families exiting homelessness, according to a Longmont planning memo.
The community would also feature a small commercial building to serve as local administrative offices for VCP.
The group has similar projects in varying stages of development in St. Louis; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Kansas City waived development fees and Sioux Falls leaders have agreed to do the same.
VCP, which has a funding gap of more than $888,000 for its Boulder County project, is asking Longmont to roughly double the development-fee waivers on offer to about $324,000.
The group claims its budget and financial analysis “demonstrate the project is economically
unfeasible without the additional fee waiver.”
The Longmont City Council will review the request Tuesday and determine if “sufficient information provided to make the case that the project cannot go forward (is financially unfeasible) without the additional fee waivers being provided.”
This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.
This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.
