Davita trial delayed one week

DENVER — A federal conspiracy trial in the U.S. District Court of Colorado for Denver-based DaVita Inc. and the company’s former CEO Kent Thiry has been delayed by one week and will begin April 4.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

The reason for the delay was not immediately clear, the Denver Post reported.