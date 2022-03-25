Stratera Biopharma closes $5.7M public offering

FORT COLLINS — Stratera Biopharma (Nasdaq: STAB) has closed a $5.7 million public offering, the company announced Friday.
Sponsored Content
Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!
While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign.
Stratera offered 12,555,555 units at a price of 45 cents per unit. Each consisted of one share of common stock, one warrant that can be exercised in one year and one warrant that can be exercised in five years.
The offering was led by EF Hutton Group.
Stratera focuses on the creation of next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis.
FORT COLLINS — Stratera Biopharma (Nasdaq: STAB) has closed a $5.7 million public offering, the company announced Friday.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
Stratera offered 12,555,555 units at a price of 45 cents per unit. Each consisted of one share of common stock, one warrant that can be exercised in one year and one warrant that can be exercised in five years.
The offering was led by EF Hutton Group.
Stratera focuses on the creation of next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!