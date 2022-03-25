Home » Industry News » Technology » Bioscience



Stratera Biopharma closes $5.7M public offering

FORT COLLINS — Stratera Biopharma (Nasdaq: STAB) has closed a $5.7 million public offering, the company announced Friday.

Stratera offered 12,555,555 units at a price of 45 cents per unit. Each consisted of one share of common stock, one warrant that can be exercised in one year and one warrant that can be exercised in five years. 

The offering was led by EF Hutton Group.

Stratera focuses on the creation of next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis.

