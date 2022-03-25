Home » Region » Weekly BV



McDevitt Taco Supply owner Bradford McDevitt at his new Heady Coffee shop in South Boulder. Courtesy McDevitt.

McDevitt Taco Supply opens coffee shop

By  — 

BOULDER — McDevitt Taco Supply, a taco truck turned brick-and-mortar restaurant, is opening a new coffee shop called Heady Coffee adjacent to its South Boulder taco joint on Baseline Road.

“I’ve always loved the passion and time that goes into a great cup of coffee”, owner Bradford McDevitt said in a prepared statement. “Diving into the coffee world will be fun and exciting.  It seems like the perfect offering to complement our restaurant and provide something new to our customers.”

Boulder’s Conscious Coffees will supply all of the coffee and espresso options, according to a company news release.

Additionally, Heady Coffee will serve yerba maté, fresh juices and aguas frescas.    

