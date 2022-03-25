HomeAhead hires new operations manager in growth move

BOULDER — Local homelessness nonprofit HomeAhead, formerly known as Faith Furnishings, has appointed Mary Gaylord as its new operations manager. The nonprofit, which provides home furnishings to newly housed people free of charge, is planning to expand its operations.
Gaylord is the first hire of the formerly all-volunteer organization. The group formally organized as a nonprofit and registered with the secretary of state under the name HomeAhead in December 2021.
HomeAhead has continued to grow its services, furnishing 175 homes in 2021, nearly double the number of homes in 2020 and 2019. Gaylord spoke about how furnishing homes for those who were recently homeless can affect their lives.
“We try to make their living spaces a little more comfortable, so they’ll be in a better position to build their new lives,” Gaylord said in a statement.
Gaylord has experience in nonprofit management with Living Room Conversations and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Denver.
