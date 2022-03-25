Home » Industry News » Startups



Funding Friday: New insurance VC company raises $50M

By  — 

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Markd Insurtech Fund LP, a new Boulder-based venture capital fund that will finance innovative insurance startups, launched its debut fund. It has raised $50 million so far. 
  • Boulder-based stealth software company Focal App Inc. raised $17.7 million in equity. 

