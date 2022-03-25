Funding Friday: New insurance VC company raises $50M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

Sponsored Content Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!

While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign. Read More

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week: