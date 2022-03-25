CBD Global Sciences to buy Fort Lupton bioplastics company

FORT LUPTON — CBD Global Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CBDNF) is set to purchase natural plastic company Pure BioPlastics Inc. from Pure Vision Technology LLC. The Fort Lupton-based company uses continuous countercurrent reactor technology to produce plastics from non-petroleum materials.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
Calgary, Canada-based CBD Global Sciences sent a binding letter of intent regarding the purchase March 21, with the deal expected to close before April 15. CBD Global Sciences is set to pay an undisclosed amount in cash, Class A common shares and Series A preferred shares.
Ed Lehrburger, co-founder of Pure Vision Technology will be appointed to CBD Global Sciences’ board of directors.
Brad Wyatt was optimistic about the inclusion of bioplastic production from hemp and other biomaterials.
“With continued and successful efforts to grow points of sales, manufacturing, and distribution of CBD products, we are excited to add this technology to our portfolio of industrial hemp products and uses,” Wyatt said in a statement
Following the announcement of the deal, shares for CBD Global Sciences closed up 10% at 19 cents per share.
FORT LUPTON — CBD Global Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CBDNF) is set to purchase natural plastic company Pure BioPlastics Inc. from Pure Vision Technology LLC. The Fort Lupton-based company uses continuous countercurrent reactor technology to produce plastics from non-petroleum materials.
Sponsored Content
Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!
While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign.
Calgary, Canada-based CBD Global Sciences sent a binding letter of intent regarding the purchase March 21, with the deal expected to close before April 15. CBD Global Sciences is set to pay an undisclosed amount in cash, Class A common shares and Series A preferred shares.
Ed Lehrburger, co-founder of Pure Vision Technology will be appointed to CBD Global Sciences’ board of directors.
Brad Wyatt was optimistic about the inclusion of bioplastic production from hemp and other biomaterials.
“With continued and successful efforts to grow points of sales, manufacturing, and distribution of CBD products, we are excited to add this technology to our portfolio of industrial hemp products and uses,” Wyatt said in a statement
Following the announcement of the deal, shares for CBD Global Sciences closed up 10% at 19 cents per share.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!