Vestas becomes leading global wind turbine manufacturer

WINDSOR — Vestas Wind System AS has become the leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, according to analytics company Global Data.

Vestas has 16.6 gigawatts of installations, good for a 19% market share. GE Renewable Energy is ranked in second place, with 11.7 GW of installations and a 13.4% market share.

“Vestas is a leading wind turbine manufacturer with a strong product portfolio,” said Amit Sharma, CEO of Global Data, in a prepared statement. “Vestas is diversifying its geographic footprint in offshore wind with new installations across the world, as well as significant growth in Europe and new markets in onshore wind.”