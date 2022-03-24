The Neenan Co. named Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity’s Hometown Hero

FORT COLLINS — The Neenan Co., a Fort Collins-based developer and design-build firm, has received the Hometown Hero award from Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity.

Neenan has partnered with Habitat since 2015 and was recognized “as a leading Habitat partner for demonstrating compassion, leadership and willingness to engage with the many facets of the nonprofit’s mission.”

Neenan led Habitat’s development of the Harmony Cottages neighborhood, delivering 48 buildable lots.

“The team not only delivered 48 buildable lots but, leveraging its design-build model, also paired philanthropy with the design team. Neenan’s leadership, project management and cost containment contributed to delivering the lots at 30%-40% under market value, saving Habitat approximately $1.5 million,” according to a Habitat press release.

Neenan was also recognized for its philanthropy, including providing matching incentives to ensure that fundraising goals are met; sponsorship of Habitat events; providing landscaping services for Habitat’s ReStore; efforts to inform other markets about the Harmony Cottages program; and establishing Hard Hats for Habitat, a partnership with Elder Construction and Brinkman Construction to raise $100,000 to sponsor the cost of building a home for a Fort Collins family.