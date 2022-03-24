Innosphere to open new lab space May 1

FORT COLLINS — Science and technology incubator Innosphere Ventures will open its new private lab space May 1.
Sponsored Content
Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!
While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign.
The 7,800-square-foot facility at 320 E. Vine Drive will host 10 wet labs 500 square feet in size, plus a centralized equipment room.
The facilities include biosafety cabinets and fume hoods in each lab. The shared equipment room will feature amenities such as two top-loaded autoclaves, standing and countertop centrifuges, a commercial ice maker and an 86 degrees Celcius freezer.
Innosphere has made strides in the past six months. In October 2021, it launched its second fund and has raised $5.6 million so far. And last month, it announced a new incubation program for startups that are developing or commercializing technologies, products, devices, and life-saving breakthroughs. The program will have 10 participants in 2022.
FORT COLLINS — Science and technology incubator Innosphere Ventures will open its new private lab space May 1.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
The 7,800-square-foot facility at 320 E. Vine Drive will host 10 wet labs 500 square feet in size, plus a centralized equipment room.
The facilities include biosafety cabinets and fume hoods in each lab. The shared equipment room will feature amenities such as two top-loaded autoclaves, standing and countertop centrifuges, a commercial ice maker and an 86 degrees Celcius freezer.
Innosphere has made strides in the past six months. In October 2021, it launched its second fund and has raised $5.6 million so far. And last month, it announced a new incubation program for startups that are developing or commercializing technologies, products, devices, and life-saving breakthroughs. The program will have 10 participants in 2022.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!