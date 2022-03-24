Innosphere to open new lab space May 1

FORT COLLINS — Science and technology incubator Innosphere Ventures will open its new private lab space May 1.

The 7,800-square-foot facility at 320 E. Vine Drive will host 10 wet labs 500 square feet in size, plus a centralized equipment room.

The facilities include biosafety cabinets and fume hoods in each lab. The shared equipment room will feature amenities such as two top-loaded autoclaves, standing and countertop centrifuges, a commercial ice maker and an 86 degrees Celcius freezer.

Innosphere has made strides in the past six months. In October 2021, it launched its second fund and has raised $5.6 million so far. And last month, it announced a new incubation program for startups that are developing or commercializing technologies, products, devices, and life-saving breakthroughs. The program will have 10 participants in 2022.