The Phoenix Talon, a survival hunting knife, features a fire-starting spark wheel and a removable handle that reveals a pocket for storing small survival items. Courtesy Outdoor Element.

Englewood company wins Moosejaw outdoor accelerator

ENGLEWOOD — Outdoor Element LLC, a company that manufactures outdoor camping and fire starting equipment, has been selected as a winner of the Moosejaw Outdoor Industry Accelerator. 

The accelerator is designed to speed up the growth of small outdoor businesses. As a winner, Outdoor Element will receive a product launch on Moosejaw.com and in Moosejaw stores and an eight-week mentorship program with sessions about strategy, marketing, social media and more. 

“We are so excited to launch the third Moosejaw Outdoor Accelerator program with these four outstanding companies,” ​​said Eoin Comerford, CEO of Moosejaw, said in a prepared statement. “Moosejaw is thrilled to continue supporting innovation in the outdoor industry. We look forward to seeing these companies grow.”  

