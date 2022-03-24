Colorado issues multiple Northern Colorado tourism grants

DENVER — The Colorado Tourism Office, a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, has issued multiple grants in the latest round of tourism funding. Those grants include several to Northern Colorado communities that sought marketing or development assistance to boost tourism campaigns.

“Colorado provides an unparalleled experience for travelers, but the economic impact from COVID-19 has been felt by destinations across the state due to industry job losses, low visitor spending and lodging tax decreases and more,” OEDIT Deputy Director Jeff Kraft said in announcing the grants.

Regional grant recipients are:

City of Loveland Economic Development Corp. ($20,000) to conduct a visitor profile study to enhance tourism information that fosters repeat visitation and encourages responsible visitation on Colorado public lands.

($20,000) to conduct a visitor profile study to enhance tourism information that fosters repeat visitation and encourages responsible visitation on Colorado public lands. Poudre Heritage Alliance ($20,000) to launch the Colorado Heritage Journeys Scavenger Hunt Series to disperse visitation by encouraging travelers to interactively explore the Sangre de Cristo, Cache la Poudre River and South Park National Heritage Areas.

($20,000) to launch the Colorado Heritage Journeys Scavenger Hunt Series to disperse visitation by encouraging travelers to interactively explore the Sangre de Cristo, Cache la Poudre River and South Park National Heritage Areas. Visit Estes Park ($20,000) to install an interactive visitor information kiosk at the Estes Park Visitor Center that encourages travelers to purchase timed-entry permits at Rocky Mountain National Park, use public transportation and travel to less-visited areas.

($20,000) to install an interactive visitor information kiosk at the Estes Park Visitor Center that encourages travelers to purchase timed-entry permits at Rocky Mountain National Park, use public transportation and travel to less-visited areas. Visit Fort Collins ($20,000) to foster inclusive travel opportunities by translating existing content on visitftcollins.com into the Spanish language, producing more diverse creative assets and developing new tourism content that is welcoming to all audiences.

The maximum grant amount is $20,000, and the required match is 4:1. For every $1 the qualifying grantee allocates to the proposed project, the Colorado Tourism Office will provide $4 in matching funds.