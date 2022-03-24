Alternatives to Violence to host Purple Ribbon Breakfast

LOVELAND — Alternatives to Violence, a nonprofit that provides shelter and other resources to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, will conduct its Purple Ribbon Breakfast, April 26.

The event seeks to raise awareness about the issues, as well as raise funds for ATV’s SafeHouse, programs and operations. This year’s event also will celebrate the nonprofit’s 40th anniversary.

“Fundraising was certainly a challenge these past couple of years under the pandemic,” Alternatives to Violence executive director Kari Clark said in a written statement. “We look forward to coming back together in person this year to celebrate what we’ve accomplished and look forward to better days for ATV, our clients and community.”

The Purple Ribbon Breakfast will feature special guest speakers from the area, including 2022 Mrs. Colorado Petite, Allie Reilly; and Loveland mayor Jacki Marsh. Each woman will share their personal experiences with domestic violence.

The Purple Ribbon Breakfast is being presented as a hybrid — in-person and online — event. In-person check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with the presentation from 8 to 9 a.m. In-person attendance will take place at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Guests who wish to attend in person may register here. Those who wish to watch the livestream may register here.

Individuals and companies may serve as table hosts or sponsors. Table hosts assist by inviting guests to the event. The Purple Ribbon Breakfast sponsorship is $1,000. Sponsorship includes recognition on all in-person and online promotions.

Sponsors for the Purple Ribbon Breakfast include Bank of Colorado and Realities for Children. Those wishing to be a Table Host or sponsor may contact Communication & Development Manager, Rose Marie Massaro at 970-669-5150,extension 124, or via email at rosemarie.massaro@alternativestoviolence.org.