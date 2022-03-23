Loveland Business Partnership, career campus plan event about future workforce

LOVELAND — The Loveland Business Partnership and the Thompson Career Campus in Loveland will jointly host a breakfast on March 30 to help people who make hiring decisions learn how resources in the community are available to train the next generation of employees.
The event will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Career Campus, 1811 W. 15th St., Suite B. Organizers said that seats are limited so registration in advance is necessary at the business partnership’s Facebook page, @LovelandBusinessPartnership.
The target audience for the event is business leaders and human resource staff.
“Join us to learn more about how your company can fill empty positions, develop a pipeline of future workers interested in your industry and grow, as well as shape, your own employee base,” a flier about the event said.
The career campus, a new facility within the Thompson School District, is designed to help students develop real-world skills, including construction trades, geographical information systems, health sciences, information technology and manufacturing and design.
The campus provides employers with an opportunity to create internships and apprenticeships as well as to establish relationships with future workers.
“We look forward to this amazing opportunity to welcome the Loveland Business Partnership to Thompson Career Campus for a morning of collaboration focused on work-based learning experiences,” Jason Germain, principal of Harold Ferguson High School/Thompson Career Campus, said in a written statement.
