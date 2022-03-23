Clean truck rules not coming fast enough, environmentalists say

A group of Colorado environmental organizations has filed a petition with the Air Quality Control Commission asking it to apply clean commercial truck rules starting this year, the Colorado Sun reports.

Otherwise, the rules would not go into affect until 2027.