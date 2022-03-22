Windy Gap Reservoir bypass could become reality

A consortium led by Trout Unlimited is planning to build a one-mile channel around the Windy Gap Reservoir near Granby, allowing fish to bypass the reservoir and swim the full length of the Colorado River, the Colorado Sun reports.

The channel is expected to cost $27.1 million.