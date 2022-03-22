Rush Bowls shooting for 50 restaurants by end of 2022

BOULDER — Rush Bowls, a fast-casual chain known for its meals-in-a-bowl, hopes to operate as many as 50 restaurants across the country by the end of year, an accomplishment that would mean opening more than a dozen new locations.
The company plans to christen its first stores in Minnesota, Alabama and Louisiana, as well as building on its existing footprint in states such as Colorado, Texas and Florida.
“Right now, we’re looking for very intentional growth in our stronghold markets and even eying new markets where we are seeing an increase in demand,” Rush Bowls CEO Andrew Pudalov said in a prepared statement. “It’s important that we dial in our already efficient business model and continue to innovate as we grow to ensure sustainable progress. This includes our tech, our marketing practices and the way we generally present ourselves to the world.”
Rush Bowls, through Rush Bowls Franchising LLC, began expanding with franchise locations in 2016.
The company has 35 restaurants in 19 states.
