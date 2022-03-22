Newly sponsored Colorado Open makes golf history with equal men’s, women’s purses

DENVER — Colorado is now home to the first state golf open that awards equal purses to its men’s and women’s champions.
The Colorado Open, now sponsored by Denver-based luxury travel company Inspirato Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPO), is boosting its prize money for this summer’s events to $250,000 each for the men’s and women’s tournaments. The champions will take home $100,000, double last year’s prize for the women’s open winner.
“I could buy twice as much ramen!” 2021 Colorado Open champion Savannah Vilaubi said, joking about the grind touring players experience.
The five-year sponsorship deal was initially set to cost Inspirato $300,000 annually, but when company leaders realized that it could even the purses for an additional $100,000, they jumped at the chance, Inspirato CEO Brent Handler said.
“It’s so exciting. Equal pay in women’s sports is such a hot topic, such an important topic,” Inspirato executive vice president Michele Delman said. “I couldn’t be more proud of being part of a company that’s making something like this a reality.”
The Inspirato Colorado Open is the only open tournament in the United States to fully embrace pay equality and is likely the first in the world, according to Colorado Open Golf Foundation board chairwoman Molly Greenblatt.
“I hope we inspire more events to follow us,” she said.
The 58th men’s Colorado Open is set for July 21 through July 24 at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver, and the 28th women’s event is set for June 1 through June 3 at the same location.
Qualifying events will be held throughout the Front Range in advance of the tournaments.
