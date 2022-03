For the first time in 16 years, Colorado Springs will have a Krispy Kreme donut shop, the Gazette reports.

Sponsored Content Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!

While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign. Read More

The shop, which will be located at 5790 S. Carefree Circle, opens March 29.