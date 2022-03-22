Aims Community College breaks ground at Windsor campus expansion

WINDSOR — Speaking over frigid gusty winds, officials at Aims Community College broke ground at the expansion of the college’s Windsor campus.
“Another cold and windy day at an Aims groundbreaking,” joked facilities director Mike Millsapps.
The planned expansion of the school’s current Windsor campus at 1130 Southgate Drive includes a new academic building, in addition to a simulated city for public safety students.
The simulated city will feature a mock intersection, a search and rescue building, a simulated commercial building, and two simulated two-story houses. Aims president and CEO Leah Bornstein spoke about the facility’s potential to educate students in different programs.
“The instructors can create a scenario where maybe the police get there first, so the police academy students get there first, and then the fire science students next, and then the EMTs get there third, and they all can learn how to work an actual situation,” Bornstein said.
The education facility is another key part of the development. Foundations have already been poured for a three-story, 38,000 square-foot building, with room for more classrooms, simulators and student common areas.
Windsor officials were optimistic about the prospect of the expanded campus and its impact on the town. The new site will offer more resources to criminal-justice students at the Windsor campus.
The $18 million-dollar project will be paid for using Aims Community College capital funds and is expected to open in the spring of 2024. In addition to new classrooms and simulators are a bistro for students and private inclusive areas including prayer rooms, gender-neutral bathrooms and a lactation room.
Plans for the space also include adding 70 more parking spaces for students. The campus, which opened in 2010, is located near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Weld County Road 17.
