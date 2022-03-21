State offers grants to apprenticeship programs

DENVER — Colorado employers interested in training the next generation of workers can apply for a state program that provides incentives to create apprenticeship programs.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Office of the Future of Work is taking applications for its Scale-Up Grant Program, a program that will support apprenticeship opportunities statewide.
According to a press statement, “Awards will range from $10,000 to $50,000 and prioritize projects that are employer-driven and prioritize diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in apprenticeship. Funds for the awards originate from the Innovation, Diversity, Equity in Apprenticeship grant that was awarded to CDLE” from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“The expansion of registered apprenticeship programs will have far-reaching benefits for Colorado,” said the director of the future work program, Katherine Keegan. “Individuals are able to earn a paycheck as they learn in-demand skills and employers have a powerful tool to address their talent needs. These programs will help the state advance its economic recovery while also helping prepare Coloradan communities for the future of work.”
A question and answer webinar will be held on March 23 at 10 a.m. via Zoom to allow applicants the opportunity to ask questions to clarify requirements for the grant.
Please note the following dates and times:
- Application deadline: April 15, at 5 p.m.
- Start of grant period: May 2022.
- End of grant period: Dec. 31, 2023.
Additional information can be found at the Office of the Future of Work.
