Loveland water park project may be revived; council to discuss Tuesday

LOVELAND — A water park resort project may again be on the table for consideration by the city of Loveland.

The Loveland City Council will hear about the project during its executive session on Tuesday, said sources with knowledge of the project who asked not to be identified.

Proposed is a water park resort with a hotel of up to 400 rooms and a conference center on 25 acres west of the Budweiser Events Center and east of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport on the west side of Interstate 25.

That property is owned by developer Martin Lind, who had an interest in establishing a water park as part of a regional tourism project with state funding that failed to deliver a development last fall. Contacted Friday, Lind declined to comment.

If such a hotel and conference center is built, it would rival the Embassy Suites by Hilton across the interstate, which has about 260 guest rooms. The proposed project might also be larger than the Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs, which has an indoor water feature, 300 guest rooms and 50,000 square feet of meeting rooms.

Sources said that financing and all the parties including contractor and operator are in place and ready to begin work if approvals are forthcoming. The property is zoned to accommodate a resort water park. If built there, it fits with Lind’s vision for The Brands at the Ranch and The Brands West, located on both sides of the interstate. Both are entertainment focused commercial areas that may at some point be connected by a gondola extending over the interstate.

The water park could open for business in 2025, sources said.