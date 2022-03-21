Innosphere hires new life sciences program manager

FORT COLLINS — Science and tech start-up incubator Innosphere Ventures has hired Kevin Noble as its new life sciences program manager, it announced Monday in a news release.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
Noble will run an incubator program designed to accelerate the success of founders bringing life science innovations to market.
The program, led by Innosphere Ventures, Colorado BioScience Association, and Colorado BioScience Institute, is currently accepting applications from founders who are developing or commercializing technologies, products, devices, and life-saving breakthroughs.
“Kevin’s extensive industry experience in health-focused sectors combined with his background in working with early-stage founders will be a great value-add to our Innosphere client companies who are launching medical device, digital health, diagnostic, biotech, or pharmaceutical companies,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO, in a prepared statement. “We’re excited for Kevin to help us launch our new Life Sciences Incubation Program for Colorado’s technical founders, physician-entrepreneurs, and startups coming from federal labs and universities.”
FORT COLLINS — Science and tech start-up incubator Innosphere Ventures has hired Kevin Noble as its new life sciences program manager, it announced Monday in a news release.
Sponsored Content
Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!
While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign.
Noble will run an incubator program designed to accelerate the success of founders bringing life science innovations to market.
The program, led by Innosphere Ventures, Colorado BioScience Association, and Colorado BioScience Institute, is currently accepting applications from founders who are developing or commercializing technologies, products, devices, and life-saving breakthroughs.
“Kevin’s extensive industry experience in health-focused sectors combined with his background in working with early-stage founders will be a great value-add to our Innosphere client companies who are launching medical device, digital health, diagnostic, biotech, or pharmaceutical companies,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO, in a prepared statement. “We’re excited for Kevin to help us launch our new Life Sciences Incubation Program for Colorado’s technical founders, physician-entrepreneurs, and startups coming from federal labs and universities.”
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!