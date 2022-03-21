Home » Industry News » Technology



Innosphere hires new life sciences program manager

By  — 

FORT COLLINS — Science and tech start-up incubator Innosphere Ventures has hired Kevin Noble as its new life sciences program manager, it announced Monday in a news release.

Noble will run an incubator program designed to accelerate the success of founders bringing life science innovations to market. 

The program, led by Innosphere Ventures, Colorado BioScience Association, and Colorado BioScience Institute, is currently accepting applications from founders who are developing or commercializing technologies, products, devices, and life-saving breakthroughs.

“Kevin’s extensive industry experience in health-focused sectors combined with his background in working with early-stage founders will be a great value-add to our Innosphere client companies who are launching medical device, digital health, diagnostic, biotech, or pharmaceutical companies,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO, in a prepared statement. “We’re excited for Kevin to help us launch our new Life Sciences Incubation Program for Colorado’s technical founders, physician-entrepreneurs, and startups coming from federal labs and universities.”

