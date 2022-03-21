Boulder outdoor dining and business expansions extended

BOULDER — Businesses in Boulder that have expanded their premises to include outdoor areas will be able to continue offering those spaces until Aug. 31. The city of Boulder has extended an emergency order allowing businesses to operate outdoors through the summer.

The program initially started in 2020 to enable businesses to continue operating while meeting social distancing requirements. The extension will allow businesses already approved for the program to maintain outdoor areas without reapplying.

The continuation of the program means Pearl Street and University Hill will face street closures. The HOP bus will also continue to run on an altered route.

Cris Jones, interim director for community vitality, spoke on the financial challenges businesses have faced even as the pandemic has eased.

“This extension will allow participating businesses to continue their current expansions as the city works with its partners and the City Council to determine how the program might evolve and continue when the emergency orders do end,” Jones said in a statement.

Businesses that are not home to expanded outdoor areas will still have to apply for the program in order to join.