Investors trade Louisville manufacturing property for $12.75M

LOUISVILLE — A Southern California real estate investment company offloaded a light-manufacturing facility in Louisville’s Colorado Technology Center this month to an investor from the opposite coast for $12.75 million.

Ari Dogwood LLC, an affiliate of Adler Real Estate Investments, sold 1850 Dogwood St., a nearly 60,000-square-foot building that’s home to hummus brand Hope Foods LLC, to Ivy Dogwood Property LLC, a holding company operated by Montvale, New Jersey, investment outfit Ivy Realty LLC.

Adler, which has commercial real estate across the country with the bulk of its portfolio in California, bought the property in 2017 for about $7.4 million, Boulder County real estate records show.Ivy has been active in the Boulder County market in recent years, buying the Longmont commercial space that’s home to large-format digital graphics firm Circle Graphics Inc. in 2021 for nearly $13.2 million and offloading a pair of Boulder office buildings at Sterling Drive for a total of nearly $14 million.