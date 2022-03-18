Gloo Holdings LLC raises $41.5M

BOULDER — Gloo Holdings LLC, a software company that builds apps to help churches connect better with their congregations, has raised $41.5 million in debt.

The raise was reported in a Form D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gloo, which was founded in 2012, uses data and analytics to help churches find new members. It creates custom campaigns to help churches reach new members and to allow people to post prayer requests that are then connected to a church that meets their needs.

According to a December 2021 article in The Wall Street Journal, Gloo has data profiles for about 245 million people in the U.S. It also runs a program that lets churches pool their money to buy keywords on Google search, so that the results for those searches includes an ad that takes them to a page created by Gloo.

Representatives from Gloo have not yet responded to requests for comment.