State OKs incentives for pharmaceutical company exploring Boulder County expansion

DENVER — The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved a package of incentives Thursday aimed at enticing an unnamed pharmaceutical company to expand its Centennial State footprint with a new operation in Boulder County.
Sponsored Content
Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!
While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign.
The company, known as Project Orchid, is described in state documents only as “subsidiary of a Fortune 500 company that is responsible for discovery research across therapeutic modalities.”
It is the commission’s practice not to identify companies that the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade is recruiting until incentives are accepted.
Project Orchid plans to take over 40,000 square feet of space in Boulder or Louisville and invest more than $8 million in capital improvements, according to Michelle Hadwiger, OEDIT deputy director and director of global business development.
The company has 65 Colorado employees and expects to add another 62 over the next two years.
Should Project Orchid opt to expand in Colorado — the company is also considering Indiana and Minnesota — and succeed in adding those jobs, it’s eligible for $1,207,255 in tax incentives.
The jobs would pay an average annual salary of $135,484, according to OEDIT.
An expanded Colorado operation is necessary due to Project Orchid’s ongoing growth and the Boulder County facility would “have a discovery team and laboratory operations,” Hadwiger said.
Companies that have taken advantage of state subsidies have “seen much success over the years in being able to take advantage of existing talent pools” in the Boulder Valley region, she said.
Project Orchid has already used job-growth incentives on a previous expansion effort in Colorado.
DENVER — The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved a package of incentives Thursday aimed at enticing an unnamed pharmaceutical company to expand its Centennial State footprint with a new operation in Boulder County.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
The company, known as Project Orchid, is described in state documents only as “subsidiary of a Fortune 500 company that is responsible for discovery research across therapeutic modalities.”
It is the commission’s practice not to identify companies that the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade is recruiting until incentives are accepted.
Project Orchid plans to take over 40,000 square feet of space in Boulder or Louisville and invest more than $8 million in capital improvements, according to Michelle Hadwiger, OEDIT deputy director and director of global business development.
The company has 65 Colorado employees and expects to add another 62 over the next two years.
Should Project Orchid opt to expand in Colorado — the company is also considering Indiana and Minnesota — and succeed in adding those jobs, it’s eligible for $1,207,255 in tax incentives.
The jobs would pay an average annual salary of $135,484, according to OEDIT.
An expanded Colorado operation is necessary due to Project Orchid’s ongoing growth and the Boulder County facility would “have a discovery team and laboratory operations,” Hadwiger said.
Companies that have taken advantage of state subsidies have “seen much success over the years in being able to take advantage of existing talent pools” in the Boulder Valley region, she said.
Project Orchid has already used job-growth incentives on a previous expansion effort in Colorado.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!