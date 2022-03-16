Zayo claims new 800G optical wavelength network is world’s longest

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc., a global provider of fiber-based communications and infrastructure services, claims its new 800G optical wavelength network that stretches 1,044.51 kilometers (649 miles) between Reno, Nevada, and Springville, Utah, is the world’s longest.

Sponsored Content Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!

While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign. Read More

Networks described as 800G can transmit up to 800 billion bits of data per second, the highest-capacity commercially available line-side wavelength.

“Zayo continues to achieve what wasn’t previously possible as part of our efforts to provide best-in-class connectivity services and enable our customers’ growth,” Zayo vice president Aaron Werley said in a prepared statement. “We look to the goals of our customers to inform our evolution, and the demand for 800G is being driven by a need for more bandwidth at higher line rates, all while leveraging the cost-effectiveness of high-capacity wavelengths covering longer distances. We are grateful to both our partners at Infinera, whose hardware solutions pushed the limits, and our outstanding Zayo team members who helped make this accomplishment possible.”