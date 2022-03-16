PVREA to host annual meeting online

WINDSOR — Poudre Valley REA will conduct its annual meeting in an online event Saturday, April 2, at 9 a.m.

According to information from the utility, the meeting theme will feature the people who provide the power to REA members. Members will not receive an election ballot this year. Three open seats and three candidates resulted in an uncontested election.All information, entry forms for drawings, and the 2022 annual meeting video will be available at www.pvrea.coop/annualmeeting.