Louisville sets public hearing on Marshall Fire-rebuild regs for April

LOUISVILLE — Louisville residents will have a chance to chime in on whether to allow Marshall Fire victims who are rebuilding their homes to opt out of certain building code requirements. A public hearing is set for April 5.

City officials approved on first reading a measure that would provide the option to rebuild to the less stringent 2018 codes and set the upcoming public hearing and final vote during Tuesday’s Louisville City Council meeting.

The main sticking point for proponents of the opt-out plan is the potential cost of rebuilding to a net-zero energy efficiency standard, which is part of the already adopted 2021 building code.

Cost estimates range from several thousand additional dollars per rebuilt home to as much as $100,000.

Opponents of the opt-out plan say that a natural disaster is no reason to eschew environmental sustainability.

Superior passed an ordinance this month establishing a similar opt-out program.Town leaders there also voted this month to provide rebates on building permits and fees for Marshall Fire victims rebuilding their homes.