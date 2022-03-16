Denver Beer plans fourth location in Lowry Field neighborhood

DENVER — Denver Beer Co. Tuesday announced plans to open a fourth location in the Lowry Field neighborhood.

The Denver Post reports that the new location will include a restaurant, brewhouse and outdoor beer garden. The project is scheduled to break ground in April, with opening by the end of 2022.

Denver Beer operates locations at 1695 Platte St. and 2425 S. Downing St. in Denver, and 5768 Olde Wadsworth Blvd. in Arvada.