ColdQuanta adds Wood, Olivas to executive team

BOULDER — Quantum-computing company ColdQuanta Inc. has added to its executive team.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

The Boulder-based company named Chris Wood as vice president of photonics technologies and Alex Olivas as vice president of software engineering and operations.

Wood previously served in executive roles at Insight Lidar, Kapteyn-Murnane Laboratories Inc., and Precision Photonics.

Olivas served for 17 years as a research associate and faculty specialist at the University of Maryland College Park.

ColdQuanta is working to commercialize its quantum technologies.

“ColdQuanta is at an inflection point as the company brings its technologies to market and drives the global quantum ecosystem,” Scott Faris, ColdQuanta CEO, said in a written statement. “Chris and Alex each bring a combination of leadership and technical expertise foundational to accelerating our leadership position. Their collective knowledge will enable us to ensure we’re a step ahead in providing customers with a product and service portfolio that meets their evolving needs.”