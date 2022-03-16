Co-CEOs of outdoor nonprofit group depart

BOULDER — Both of the co-CEOs of Camber Outdoors, a nonprofit consultancy that helps outdoor companies implement diversity and inclusion initiatives, are departing the group, leaving board member and veteran outdoor industry executive Russ Hopcus to lead on an interim basis.

Emily Newman and Renita Smith, the co-CEOs, will step away effective April 1, according to a Camber news release. Camber did not provide a reason for their departures.

“Under Emily and Renita’s leadership, Camber has sustained incredible momentum and has never been stronger,” Hopcus said in the release. “In order to maintain our momentum, Camber will leverage our industry-leading data, our remarkable partners, and our mission-driven team to bring about lasting change in the outdoor industry.”

Smith joined Camber last summer after founding California-based consultancy Principles Marketing Inc.

Hopcus and Camber’s board are leading a search for a new chief executive.