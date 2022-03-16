Arca Biopharma grows losses in 2021 as R&D for COVID therapy ramps up

WESTMINSTER — ARCA Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO) almost doubled its losses in 2021 compared with the previous fiscal year as the company increased its research and development spending in an effort to bring its COVID-19 therapy drug candidate to market.

Sponsored Content Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!

While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign. Read More

Net losses in 2021 totaled $19.3 million, or $1.39 per basic and diluted share, compared with $9.7 million, or $2.07 per basic and diluted share, in 2020.

R&D spending last year was $13.8 million, up from $5 million in 2020.

“The $8.8 million increase in R&D expenses in 2021 as compared to 2020 was primarily related to the conduct of the rNAPc2 clinical trial. R&D expenses in 2022 are expected to be consistent with 2021,” Arca said in its earnings report.

The company grew its cash from $49.1 million in 2020 to $53.4 million in 2021, a total that Arca expects to be sufficient to fund its operations through the middle of 2023.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this year designated the investigation of COVID-19 drug candidate rNAPc2 to its Fast Track development program.

“We have completed blinded data collection from the Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating rNAPc2 as a potential treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and look forward to unblinding and subsequently reporting results of the study in the last week of this month,” Arca CEO Michael Bristow said in a prepared statement. “We believe rNAPc2 has the potential to be effective in addressing the impact of COVID-19 from multiple pathways due to its combination of anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. We look forward to sharing the data with the FDA at an end of Phase 2 meeting.”

Arca is also developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, as a potential treatment for atrial fibrillation in heart failure patients.

The company is evaluating the feasibility of a clinical trial for Gencaro.