Shinesty moves HQ to Denver, leases second distribution center

BOULDER — Irreverent apparel company Shinesty is bursting at the seams.
The company that sells clothing boisterous ski suits and underwear leased 50,000 square feet at 6050 Washington St. in Adams County to serve as its second distribution center.
The company — which also recently moved its headquarters from Boulder to Denver — already has a 21,000-square-foot distribution center at 5755 Washington St., half a mile down the block.
Shinesty COO Laura Sanchez attributed the additional industrial space to the company’s growth, although she declined to disclose specific figures, as well as the decision to offer customers more options.
“We’ve decided to extend sizing,” Sanchez said. “If you go up to 5X in sizing, it requires about 30 percent more space.”
NAI Shames Makovsky’s Todd Snyder and Joey Gargotto represented Shinesty in the deal. The company plans to add more automation throughout the new warehouse, including automatic packers.
“There’s very little space in Boulder for a 50,000-square-foot warehouse, and Adams County has some significant tax benefits,” Sanchez said.
Shinesty was founded in 2014 by CEO Chris White, Chief Marketing Officer Jens Nicolaysen and Director of Operations Michelle Frey-Tarbox. The company is shifting its headquarters from Boulder to the fourth floor of the building at 2930 Umatilla St. in LoHi, just underneath the restaurant El Five.
The space is about 5,000 square feet, similar to the size of Shinesty’s previous headquarters in Boulder.
“A lot of our folks who used to live in Boulder live in Denver now,” Sanchez said. “So, we wanted to adjust and offer a space for them to go, even though most of our employees work remotely.”
Sanchez said the company is still completing some tenant finishes on the new space, but has been partially working out of it for the past two months.
The startup has raised at least $10 million in capital, according to SEC filings.
Shinesty was involved in two lawsuits in the past year.
Last May, the company sued New York-based apparel company Tommy John for allegedly using “Ball Hammock” and other Shinesty trademarked phrases for men’s underwear.
And in December, a California artist sued the startup for alleged copyright infringement, saying they stole her image of a ghost with breasts saying “Boooobs.” Both cases have been settled.
