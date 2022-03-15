Boulder storage company Closetbox Inc. files for bankruptcy

BOULDER — Full-service storage company Closetbox Inc. has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. According to documents filed Friday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado, the company has $650,546 in liabilities and $32,247 in assets.

Closetbox, which was founded in 2014, attempted to set itself apart in the storage industry as a full-service company that sent licensed movers to pick up items and deliver them to customers.

Between its founding and January 2018, the company raised $19.8 million in capital, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Closetbox has two secured creditors. The largest is Roser Ventures LLC, a Boulder venture-capital firm that is owed $279,976. The other, California-based Silicon Valley Bank, has a claim of unknown value.

The company has 946 unsecured creditors listed on the bankruptcy filing. They range from government entities such as the Colorado Department of Revenue and Internal Revenue Service, to moving companies, investment firms, business-service companies and hundreds of individuals.

Closetbox’s website is no longer functional. Lawyers for Closetbox have not yet responded to requests for comment.