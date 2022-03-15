Boulder storage company Closetbox Inc. files for bankruptcy

BOULDER — Full-service storage company Closetbox Inc. has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. According to documents filed Friday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado, the company has $650,546 in liabilities and $32,247 in assets.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022
March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors.
Closetbox, which was founded in 2014, attempted to set itself apart in the storage industry as a full-service company that sent licensed movers to pick up items and deliver them to customers.
Between its founding and January 2018, the company raised $19.8 million in capital, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Closetbox has two secured creditors. The largest is Roser Ventures LLC, a Boulder venture-capital firm that is owed $279,976. The other, California-based Silicon Valley Bank, has a claim of unknown value.
The company has 946 unsecured creditors listed on the bankruptcy filing. They range from government entities such as the Colorado Department of Revenue and Internal Revenue Service, to moving companies, investment firms, business-service companies and hundreds of individuals.
Closetbox’s website is no longer functional. Lawyers for Closetbox have not yet responded to requests for comment.
BOULDER — Full-service storage company Closetbox Inc. has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. According to documents filed Friday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado, the company has $650,546 in liabilities and $32,247 in assets.
Sponsored Content
Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!
While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign.
Closetbox, which was founded in 2014, attempted to set itself apart in the storage industry as a full-service company that sent licensed movers to pick up items and deliver them to customers.
Between its founding and January 2018, the company raised $19.8 million in capital, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Closetbox has two secured creditors. The largest is Roser Ventures LLC, a Boulder venture-capital firm that is owed $279,976. The other, California-based Silicon Valley Bank, has a claim of unknown value.
The company has 946 unsecured creditors listed on the bankruptcy filing. They range from government entities such as the Colorado Department of Revenue and Internal Revenue Service, to moving companies, investment firms, business-service companies and hundreds of individuals.
Closetbox’s website is no longer functional. Lawyers for Closetbox have not yet responded to requests for comment.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!