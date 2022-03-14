SOBR Safe reduced operating loss by more than $22M in 2021

BOULDER — Sobr Safe Inc. (OTCQB: SOBR), a company developing touch-based alcohol-detection systems, reduced its operating loss for the 2021 fiscal year to $7.87 million from $29.9 million in 2020, a decrease of 73.7%.

Sponsored Content Registration is open! Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit: Outlook 2022

March 30, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland - The fifth annual Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, presented by BizWest, is the premier regional event for commercial and residential real estate professionals to learn, explore opportunities, and network with peers. Featuring keynote speaker Lawrence Yun - Chief Economist with National Association of Realtors. Read More

The biggest contributor for the reduction was a $25 million asset impairment coming off the company’s books.

Sobr Safe also increased its operating expenses to $3.88 million from $2.01 million, a 93% increase.

The company has not yet had any revenues. It first commercialized its debut device, Sobr Check, in the fourth quarter of 2021. However, orders for those devices were not delivered until January 2022, so the revenue from those sales will be counted for the first quarter of 2022.

Sobr Safe ended 2021 with $934,282 in cash and equivalents on hand.