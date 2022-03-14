Pikes Peak Community College plans name change

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Community College is seeking state approval to change its name to Pikes Peak State College.

The change requires legislative approval. House Bill 1280 was introduced in the Colorado General Assembly to authorize the change. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Marc Snyder and Tony Exum and Sens. Paul Lundeen and Pete Lee.

Pikes Peak president Lance Bolton said in a written statement that the change “reflects the changing nature of community colleges.”

Pikes Peak has expanded from offering two-year degrees to include four-year degrees.

“While this name change does not alter Pikes Peak’s focus on two-year degrees and certificates, but it certainly reflects the college’s expansion into four-year degrees,” according to the press release. “The name works to strategically brand the college, remaining market relevant to prospective students and employers, and in turn helps their community thrive.”