Outside names Siegel to CMO post

BOULDER — Outside Interactive Inc., the publisher of Outside magazine and numerous other titles, has named Dmitri Siegel as its chief marketing officer.

Siegel has more than 10 years of experience leading and modernizing brands, building teams, and driving growth, the company said in a press release. Siegel’s duties will include driving marketing strategy, guiding product launches, building partnerships and experimenting with new techniques for creating and sharing brand narratives.

“As Outside moves to reach new audiences through innovative content, products, and features, Dmitri’s expertise will be key to the ongoing development of our brand vision,” Robin Thurston, CEO of Outside, said in a written statement. “His integrative, user-centric approach to creative strategy and brand design will help us to enhance the member experience and deliver the highest quality resources for outdoor and active lifestyle enthusiasts.”

Siegel will report to the CEO.

“Outside combines my passions with my expertise, so the decision to join the company was an easy one,” Siegel said. “It is always a privilege to join a brand in the middle of a growth phase and see that growth through to new heights.”

Siegel worked previously as vice president and general manager of Sonos Radio, and before that as vice president of Global Brand.