Financial adviser Bonsai launches in Boulder

BOULDER — Bonsai LLC, a Boulder-based financial advisory firm, has been founded by insurance and wealth-management veterans Robert DeChellis, Frank Porcelli, Jeff Miller, Dave Schrohe, Eric Hoerdemann, Peter Cieszko and Tom Corra.

“Bonsai was created with the vision of recasting the future of financial advice,” Robert DeChellis, Bonsai’s founder and CEO, said in a written statement. “The foundation of this vision is based on managing the entirety of a client’s balance sheet with the same level of dedication and diligence it takes to bonsai a tree.”

The company, according to the release, will soon embark on a roadshow for financial planners featuring retirement-planning expert Wade Pfau. The first event will be Wednesday in Denver, with other dates and locations to be announced.