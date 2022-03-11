Funding Friday: Cerapedics raises $25M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Spark Grills Inc., a Boulder charcoal grill manufacturer, raised $6.9 million of a $12.5 million equity and options round.

a Boulder charcoal grill manufacturer, raised $6.9 million of a $12.5 million equity and options round. Westminster-based Cerapedics Inc., a medical science company that has created a novel bone graft technology platform, raised $25 million in equity.

a medical science company that has created a novel bone graft technology platform, raised $25 million in equity. HVII Annex Fund LLC, an entity affiliated with Boulder venture capital firm Harbinger Ventures, has raised $9.08 million of a $12 million pooled investment fund.

an entity affiliated with Boulder venture capital firm Harbinger Ventures, has raised $9.08 million of a $12 million pooled investment fund. Boulder software-as-a-service company Staffing Engine Inc., which helps staffing firms find more candidates, raised $1.41 million of a $2.5 million equity round.

which helps staffing firms find more candidates, raised $1.41 million of a $2.5 million equity round. Horne Technologies Inc., a Longmont company focused on nuclear fusion for energy production, raised $1.64 million of a $3.14 million equity round.

Louisville business-to-business data software company CaliberMind, through its registered name Caliber UX Inc., raised $8.34 million of an $8.79 million equity round.