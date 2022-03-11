Boulder Toyota sells again

BOULDER — Fewer than six months after the Larry H. Miller Group of Cos. and its 54 car dealerships were acquired by Georgia’s Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: ABG), Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder is changing hands again.
This time, the buyer is Fargo, North Dakota, based Corwin Automotive Group Inc. The Auto Industry Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue approved on March 1 a franchised motor vehicle dealer license for Corwin Toyota Boulder, whose listed address is 2465 48th Court — the address for Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder.
The purchase price has not yet been disclosed.
Asbury had just purchased the LHM dealership chain in October for $3.2 billion. In January, Asbury purchased for $16.51 million the property on which the dealership sits. It is not immediately clear whether Corwin is also acquiring the property.
Corwin, which was founded in 1914, has expanded outside of North Dakota in the past decade and now operates in seven states. Colorado will be the eighth. Department of Revenue records also indicate that Corwin has purchased Larry H. Miller Toyota Colorado Springs.
Representatives from Corwin Automotive Group, Asbury Automotive Group and Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder were not available for comment.
