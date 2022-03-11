Home » Industry News » Arts & Entertainment



Actor seeks to buy Longmont dinner theater

By  — 

LONGMONT — A performer at Longmont’s Jester’s Dinner Theatre has mounted a $1 million GoFundMe campaign in an effort to buy the theater before it is sold to someone who might not keep the theater running.

The Denver Post reported that the theater, a mainstay of Longmont’s cultural scene for decades, will be put up for sale next month.


 