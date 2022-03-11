Actor seeks to buy Longmont dinner theater

LONGMONT — A performer at Longmont’s Jester’s Dinner Theatre has mounted a $1 million GoFundMe campaign in an effort to buy the theater before it is sold to someone who might not keep the theater running.

Sponsored Content Introducing Comprise: Let Us Tell Your Next Story!

While communicating your company’s news is important, it’s just as critical that your audience understands your story. We’ve developed the uprise communications strategy to increase engagement — and improve your chance at a memorable campaign. Read More

The Denver Post reported that the theater, a mainstay of Longmont’s cultural scene for decades, will be put up for sale next month.